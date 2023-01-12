Your tip
Canadian School Board Demands 'Professional' Dress Code In Response To Teacher's Controversial Plastic Surgery

Jan. 12 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

One teacher's controversial breast augmentation led to a school board demanding a more strict and "professional" dress code for its employees after they received sweeping backlash regarding the educator, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking debate over Toronto suburb's Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher Kayla Lemieux's shocking enhancement unfolded at the Halton District School Board meeting on January 3.

Lemieux, who is a trans woman, sparked viral outrage in September 2022 after images circulated online showing the teacher — and her "clownish" prosthetic breasts — in the classroom.

In images, she wore tight clothing that hugged her body, specifically her Z-sized cups. In one photo, the teacher's nipples appeared erect and extremely noticeable, even with her long-sleeved t-shirt.

Critics found her figure-hugging attire an unnecessary distraction, while others made more absurd and cruel remarks against the educator.

Per the New York Post, the Oakville administration has continued to stand by Lemieux, referring to her as "an extremely effective teacher" regardless of her clothing style.

Still, the backlash brought on by the viral pictures continued escalating until it finally reached a breaking point, with the school even receiving bomb threats.

The Halton District School Board took the matter to a vote at this month's session.

The HDSB unanimously passed a motion that demanded the director of education, Curtis Ennis, develop a policy that would better align with "appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom."

Ennis has a deadline of March 1 to implement the requested policy.

"The HDSB’s commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values and commitment to each and every student and staff who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by opinions from leading employment law firms with human rights and equity advisors," Ennis said of the board's decision.

"This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB looks to fulfill this motion."

