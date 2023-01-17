Awkward! Andy Cohen Squirms As Chris Wallace GRILLS Him About Supporting Jen Shah After She Plead Guilty To Telemarking Scheme
Andy Cohen got a taste of his own medicine when Chris Wallace put him in the hot seat. The executive producer of The Real Housewives franchises squirmed when Wallace asked him point-blank why he continued to support Salt Lake City star Jen Shah after she plead guilty to defrauding thousands of people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years (78 months) behind bars earlier this month after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly.
When she was arrested, Shah declared her innocence. That all changed in July 2022 when she plead guilty.
"Jennifer Shah, who was a member of the Salt Lake City real housewives series, was just sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for defrauding thousands of victims in a telemarking scheme. You're on the record last November as saying that you hoped she would get no jail time. And the question I have is: 'Why would you take her side against the thousands of people she defrauded including a lot of elderly?'" Wallace asked a shocked Cohen, who immediately fired back.
The Bravo honcho defended himself by responding, "I think I was hoping that she was actually innocent. I wouldn't have," but Wallace brought receipts.
"That was before she pled guilty, I mean, that I said that. I would think," an unsure Cohen stated. "No. I think it was after," Wallace insisted, to which Andy nervously laughed and replied, "Really? Oh god! Um, anyway. Wow, this is fun."
He then attempted to backtrack.
Cohen began explaining, "I don't know what the context of me saying that was, but I think that the context was — people kept demanding of me, 'What is her status with the show?' and I'm like, 'It's up to the judge. She's about to get sentenced to a lot of jail time."
"You're saying she did something bad," Wallace pressed.
"Yes, she did, and so she should go to jail," the Watch What Happens Live host replied before admitting he didn't want to believe that Shah was capable of the crime.
"Look, you know, sometimes if you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope that they are not guilty of something horrible," Cohen answered. "Okay?"
RadarOnline.com told you first — Shah is set to report to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on February 17, where her first prison job will most likely be food service. She'll be on food duty for 90 days and could make up to 40 cents per hour for the task.