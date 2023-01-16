'RHOSLC' Jen Shah's First Prison Job Likely To Be In Food Service Where She Could Make Up To 40 Cents Per Hour

This outlet told you first — Jen won't be allowed for conjugal visits with Coach Shah, but she can drown her sorrows in pints of ice cream for $2 each or buy a sports bra for $21 from the prison's commissary, but she could make up to 40 cents per hour by getting stuck at food service as a newbie inmate.

According to FPC Bryan's admissions and orientations handout obtained by RadarOnline.com, "all eligible (Food Service cleared) inmates will initially be assigned to Food Service and will remain in this capacity for a minimum of 90 days."