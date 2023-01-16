'RHOSLC' Jen Shah's First Prison Job Likely To Be In Food Service Where She Could Make Up To 40 Cents Per Hour
Jen Shah will soon be trading in her diamonds for hair nets. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's first prison job will likely be in the cafeteria when she reports to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on February 17.
This outlet told you first — Jen won't be allowed for conjugal visits with Coach Shah, but she can drown her sorrows in pints of ice cream for $2 each or buy a sports bra for $21 from the prison's commissary, but she could make up to 40 cents per hour by getting stuck at food service as a newbie inmate.
According to FPC Bryan's admissions and orientations handout obtained by RadarOnline.com, "all eligible (Food Service cleared) inmates will initially be assigned to Food Service and will remain in this capacity for a minimum of 90 days."
The only way Shah will get out of three months of food service is if she has an "applicable trade for a specific job," which may result in being directly assigned to that area of expertise — however, scamming the elderly is not on the list.
Unlike toilet duties, Shah could make up to 40 cents per hour on food service. Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that inmates' hourly rates are broken up into "four different pay grade levels — $0.12, $0.17, $0.29, and $0.40."
- Not So Shah-Mazing! Always Stylish 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Be Forced To Spend $21 On Sports Bra In Prison
- 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Can Drown Her Sorrows With Pints Of Ice Cream In Prison — Her Commissary List Revealed!
- What She Faces In Prison: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Not Get Conjugal Visits, Will Be Allowed To Kiss Her Husband
Breakfast at Shah's Texas prison begins at 6:30 AM — just 30 mins after inmates' designated wake-up time. Lunch is served between 10:30 AM and 11: 30 AM, while dinner start time varies from 4:05 PM to 4:30 PM.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years (78 months) behind bars earlier this month after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly.
She is set to report to prison on February 17, exactly one month after her fellow reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley begin serving their sentences at separate Florida facilities.
The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie was handed 7 years behind bars. They are set to turn themselves in Tuesday, January 17.