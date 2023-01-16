Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine
One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.
The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer to 200” and he was known for raping his victims – aged between 18 to 50 – before killing them with screwdrivers, axes, knives, spades and hammers.
“I would not hesitate to [join the war],” Popkov told Russian state TV during an interview on Sunday, according to Daily Mail. “If I refer to my military registration profession, I think it's in rather high demand now.”
“But even though I've been in prison for 10 years, I don't think it would be so hard to learn [new skills] quickly,” he added.
Nicknamed both “The Werewolf” and the “Angarsk Maniac,” the majority of Popkov’s murders took place in the Russian city of Angarsk where the serial killer-turned-wannabe mercenary worked as a police officer.
He has since been diagnosed with homicidal mania for his “irrational desire to kill,” although Putin has not disclosed whether he will release Popkov from prison to help fight in Ukraine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has already released nearly 40,000 imprisoned convicts to fight in Ukraine alongside the Wagner mercenary group.
The majority of the recruited convicts have been promised freedom in exchange for fighting in Ukraine for six months, and the Russian leader has even started awarding bravery medals to those who survive and return to Russia after their six months are complete.
Meanwhile, the Russian leader has also ordered those who attempt to flee the frontlines of Ukraine to be “publicly executed” in an effort “to maintain military discipline and prevent the spread of panic among personnel.”
Russia’s National Guard – the Rosgvardia force – has reportedly already killed at least six Russian soldiers caught fleeing the war while others have been “eliminated” there on the battlefield for disobeying orders.