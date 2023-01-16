Joe Biden Forgets Name Of Martin Luther King III's Wife During Botched MLK Jr. Day Speech

During the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16, President Joe Biden botched his address when he forgot the name of the late Civil Rights leader's daughter-in-law, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This year's MLK Jr. Day celebration fell on the birthday of Arndrea Waters King. Arndrea has been married to the late Civil Rights leader's son, Martin Luther King III, since 2006. The couple has one child together, daughter Yolanda Renee King, 13.

When President Biden sang her happy birthday, he forgot a crucial piece of information: Arndrea's name.