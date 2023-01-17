'No Way': Rascal Flatts Guitarist Joe Don Rooney REFUSES To Reunite With Bandmates For Concert Gigs To Avoid 'Splitting Payday' With Estranged Wife, Sources Claim
Former Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney allegedly refused to reunite with his ex-bandmates for a lucrative string of concerts so the money doesn't go to his estranged wife, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"The guys are begging him to do one last big tour together," a tipster spilled amid his contentious legal battle with spouse Tiffany Fallon. "But Joe Don says no way!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a Rascal Flatts representative for comment.
There's been chatter of Rascal Flatts returning to the stage to perform some of their biggest hits, further fueled by Fallon's court filing in which she requested alimony in the future from Rooney because there's supposedly a chance he could tour again.
RadarOnline.com should note that in cases like this, the recipient can receive ongoing support usually until remarriage or death.
The documents, filed in the aftermath of Rooney's initial divorce in January 2021, state that his former bandmates Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus have testified that "they would be open to touring as a band if [Rooney] would agree."
Rooney and his bandmates notably canceled their farewell tour in 2020.
- Going Once, Going Twice! David Bowie's Spacesuit Among $1 MILLION Worth Of Music Memorabilia Up For Grabs In Auction
- Ol' Dirty Bastard Estate Sues Wu-Tang & RZA For $1 Million
- Basketball Fanatics Get Ready To Go To Miami To Watch FIBA’s AmeriCup Championship At LiveXLive & Vaunt’s Music Lives Ballerfest Tomorrow, 11/12 - 11/14 — Get Your Tickets Now!
LeVox previously hinted at his hopes to return to performing with the chart-topping group, revealing that he has "never been OK with the way that it ended," telling PEOPLE in October 2021: "I wasn't happy that Joe Don quit."
In Rooney's court filing, however, the musician said it was a wrap for the "now-defunct" band. Furthermore, he "vehemently denies that the band has any plans to reunite."
Meanwhile, the tension between the exes has reached an all-time high after the initial divorce filing.
Fallon and Rooney got married in 2006 and share three children together.
Rooney has since accused the former Playboy Playmate of the Year of having an affair with her personal trainer in a second amended and supplemental complaint for divorce filed in October.
Fallon owned up to it but said she didn't get involved with him until after Rooney's "habitual alcoholism and abuse of narcotic drugs" caused a strain in their relationship, which he denied.
She also accused Rooney of having his own affair with another patient at a rehab facility.
Looking ahead, the exes will meet for a divorce settlement conference on March 28.