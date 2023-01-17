'No Way': Rascal Flatts Guitarist Joe Don Rooney REFUSES To Reunite With Bandmates For Concert Gigs To Avoid 'Splitting Payday' With Estranged Wife, Sources Claim

LeVox previously hinted at his hopes to return to performing with the chart-topping group, revealing that he has "never been OK with the way that it ended," telling PEOPLE in October 2021: "I wasn't happy that Joe Don quit."

In Rooney's court filing, however, the musician said it was a wrap for the "now-defunct" band. Furthermore, he "vehemently denies that the band has any plans to reunite."

Meanwhile, the tension between the exes has reached an all-time high after the initial divorce filing.

Fallon and Rooney got married in 2006 and share three children together.