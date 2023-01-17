'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.

He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature the following day.

It seems the figure was generated based on their monthly income. Gregg's monthly income from all sources is listed as $84,884 while Grey's stated she earned roughly $48,657. The Blast was the first to report the news.