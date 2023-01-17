Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth.
The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to the Kremlin, who made the claim while speaking to the Telegram channel General SVR.
"According to the close circle of Putin, he has become withdrawn, laconic, practically does not receive anyone, and, in general, looks deeply concerned in recent days," the Telegram broadcast reported per The Daily Star.
The Kremlin source doubled down on his allegation and suggested Putin's medical treatment caused the invasion of Ukraine.
"The war exists in the head of one terminally ill man with a disturbed psyche who is trying to take as many people as possible with him to a mythical 'paradise'," the source said.
The insider claimed that Putin's medication has caused profound effects on the Russian dictator's "psycho-emotional state," which could lead to catastrophic effects.
Additionally, the source alleged that Putin has suffered from "weakness, dizziness, and lack of appetite" due to his medication.
The claim has been backed up by fellow Kremlin insiders who alleged that Putin was being kept alive with Western cancer drugs.
As the Russian military continues to weaken on the front lines, Putin has used extreme violence against his own troops.