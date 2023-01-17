Dallas Teen, 14, Charged With Murder After 11-Year-Old Boy Is Fatally Shot During Apartment Complex Fight
An unsettling scene unfolded at a Dallas, Texas, apartment complex that ended in the tragic loss of an 11-year-old boy's life. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly discharged a firearm that killed a nearby child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An alleged argument between two girls at the Southern Oaks apartments, in the Cedar Crest suburb of Dallas, was believed to be the catalyst to the senseless act of violence that stole the life of D'evan McFall, 11.
According to the Daily Mail, Sergeant Warran Mitchell of the Dallas Police Department revealed emergency services were dispatched to the Cedar Crest area apartments around 2 PM on January 15.
Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement was informed of two girls fighting in the apartment's parking lot.
Sergeant Mitchell stated that during the alleged altercation, one of the girls, who was 14 years old, "retrieved a handgun and fired toward the direction of the female she was fighting."
The alleged shooter missed and a bullet tragically struck McFall.
McFall was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries.
After the shooting, the teen allegedly fled the parking lot and ran to a nearby complex — but onlookers kept an eye on her and she was taken into custody.
"This is a horrible incident," Sergeant Mitchell stated, while he confirmed that homicide detectives located the firearm and were in communication with witnesses.
He believes the incident was related to gang activity and rather "a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome."
Unfortunately, the event was not an isolated incident.
Texas has been the site of several mass shootings, with the most recent being the May 2022 Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde when an 18-year-old legally purchased an assault-style weapon and unloaded it on two classrooms, killing 19 students and their two teachers.
Already this year, the shooting of Newport News, Virginia, elementary school teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, made headlines.
According to NBC News, Zwerner was shot in the chest by one of her 6-year-old students. Miraculously, the Virginia teacher was able to corral her other students to safety and called for help.
The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.