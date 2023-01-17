Dallas Teen, 14, Charged With Murder After 11-Year-Old Boy Is Fatally Shot During Apartment Complex Fight

An alleged argument between two girls at the Southern Oaks apartments, in the Cedar Crest suburb of Dallas, was believed to be the catalyst to the senseless act of violence that stole the life of D'evan McFall , 11.

An unsettling scene unfolded at a Dallas, Texas , apartment complex that ended in the tragic loss of an 11-year-old boy's life. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly discharged a firearm that killed a nearby child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sergeant Mitchell stated that during the alleged altercation, one of the girls, who was 14 years old, "retrieved a handgun and fired toward the direction of the female she was fighting."

Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement was informed of two girls fighting in the apartment's parking lot.

According to the Daily Mail , Sergeant Warran Mitchell of the Dallas Police Department revealed emergency services were dispatched to the Cedar Crest area apartments around 2 PM on January 15.

McFall was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

After the shooting, the teen allegedly fled the parking lot and ran to a nearby complex — but onlookers kept an eye on her and she was taken into custody.

"This is a horrible incident," Sergeant Mitchell stated, while he confirmed that homicide detectives located the firearm and were in communication with witnesses.

He believes the incident was related to gang activity and rather "a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome."

Unfortunately, the event was not an isolated incident.