Dr. Love? Shawn Mendes & Longtime Chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda Fuel Romance Rumors, Spotted Arriving At His Home Together
Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, his celebrity-famous chiropractor, are rumored to be Hollywood's newest item after they were spotted arriving at his house following a string of recent outings together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the Señorita performer, 24, and Miranda, 51, were seen after pulling up to his driveway. Both were dressed casually and seemed to be in good spirits.
He was carrying what appeared to be green juices while she had a large bag over her shoulder. Daily Mail published the eye-catching photos on Monday, January 16.
Just a few weeks ago, reports emerged that a romance could be blossoming between the two.
The rumor mill went into overdrive after Mendes and Miranda were seen visiting a farmers market in West Hollywood, looking particularly affectionate with each other. At one point, he was seen wrapping his arms around Miranda.
They also were seen during a trip to a Erewhon grocery store and a lunch at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills in the summer of 2022.
RadarOnline.com should note that Miranda and Mendes have worked together for years. She previously traveled with him for his 2018-2019 world tour.
Neither have addressed reports on the status of their relationship. He was last romantically linked to Camila Cabello prior to their split in November 2021.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Mendes for comment.
The rumors about Mendes and Miranda came after the singer canceled the rest of his world tour last July.
"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote.
"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger," Mendes continued.
The Treat You Better hitmaker explained, "I have to put my health as my first priority."