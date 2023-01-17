Gisele Bündchen Spotted Working Out With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Before Ex Tom Brady's Playoff Defeat In Wild Card Showdown

Insiders close to the catwalk icon claim their relationship is strictly platonic, explaining that Valente is simply a close family friend who has served as her kids' jiu-jitsu instructor "for years."

The source insisted there is "no truth to the rumors that they're dating," as it's noted they had even participated in a photoshoot for Dust Magazine together in 2022.

Bündchen previously sang his praises after sharing a video of her jiu-jitsu practice, calling Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro and Gui, "awesome teachers" while dishing about her fitness journey via Instagram last February.