SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.
But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.
“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick post-game interview with NBC Sunday Night Football’s Melissa Stark.
“Hope you had a good time, Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon,” Brady added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this weekend marked the first time Brady played on Christmas Day and the first Christmas he was forced to spend without his children.
During an interview days before the holiday weekend, Brady explained that this Christmas would be a “new experience” he would have to learn “how to deal with” – although he also confirmed he would see his children and celebrate the holiday one day after Christmas on December 26.
“It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with,” the NFL star said on the Monday episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “And I think that's what life's about.”
"I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after," he explained before adding that it's "just part of what football season has been for a long time."
This weekend also marked Brady’s first Christmas since he and Bündchen divorced in October.
According to sources close to the former couple, Bündchen was upset with Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL in March.
Bündchen filed for divorce on October 28 in Florida and, just hours later, the divorce was finalized after a judge signed off on the proceeding.