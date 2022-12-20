Newly Divorced Tom Brady Spending 'Emotional' First Christmas Without Gisele Bündchen & Kids In Hotel Room Alone
Tom Brady is gearing up for his first Christmas since divorcing Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, and he'll be holed up in a hotel room without his kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, addressed spending his holiday alone in an Arizona hotel room, revealing he'll be putting his emotions aside and focusing on his team's Christmas game against the Cardinals.
Unfortunately for the unretired football star, it means he won't get to celebrate the holiday with his three children until December 26.
“It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about," Brady said on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.
"I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after," he explained, adding it's "just part of what football season has been for a long time."
Brady won't let the holiday without his kids get him down or affect his game, claiming he'll use the "emotional aspects" of it all to "thrive" during Sunday's game.
"There's physical, mental, emotional. Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us," he stated.
But, according to Brady, football is like any other job.
"I talked to a businessman. He was like, ‘God, all your injuries over the years.’ I said, ‘Yeah, football's a tough sport. There's a lot of injuries to deal with.’ And he goes, ‘Look, I've been a businessman all these years so there’s a lot of s--- I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.’ And I said, you're right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with s--- too. And that's good perspective to have," he said.
However, his ex-wife might disagree.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele thought football was too "dangerous" for her husband and made her feelings known. Sources revealed that behind closed doors, she allegedly made "desperate pleas" for Brady to hang up his cleats for good, fearing he'd suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport.
His decision to unretire from football, keeping him away from his family, is reportedly what drew them apart.
Gisele filed for divorce on October 28, and hours later, the "starstruck" judge signed off, marking one of the quickest divorces in Hollywood history.
The exes share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also has a child with his ex, Bridget Moynahan — 15-year-old son Jack.