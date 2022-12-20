Newly Divorced Tom Brady Spending 'Emotional' First Christmas Without Gisele Bündchen & Kids In Hotel Room Alone

“It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about," Brady said on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after," he explained, adding it's "just part of what football season has been for a long time."