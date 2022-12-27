'She's Willing To Wait But For How Long?' Suki Waterhouse Pushing Marriage On Robert Pattinson
Sweet Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been snuggling up for years — but now she's allegedly sick of waiting for a marriage proposal from her hesitant heartthrob, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Twilight vampire Pattinson, 36, has shown no signs of sinking his fangs into the idea of spending eternity with Suki, insiders revealed. Pals are insistent his 30-year-old honey has gently begun turning the screws.
"She's not making any ultimatums — not yet anyway — but she is bringing up the subject of marriage and feeling him out," spilled the source.
"They seem so right for each other, but he's still on the fence," the friend claims. Robert and Suki emerged as a couple in 2018 when they were spotted smooching in their home city of London.
"Rob knows Suki is a great girl and he's lucky to have her, but something is stopping him from taking the plunge," tattled the insider, pointing out that "his past relationships have left their scars."
The bad-ass Brit was previously in an on-and-off relationship with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart when she messed with their magic by having an affair with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.
"Suki is willing to wait — but for how long, that's the question," dished the source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Robert's rep for comment.
Robert's first serious romance in Hollywood was with Kristen, but she publically embarrassed him in 2012 after being caught secretly kissing Rupert. The movie director was married to model Liberty Ross at the time. They divorced in 2014.
Kristen — who began dating women — spoke out about their affair, addressing the backlash she received after the mess.
In 2019, she told Howard Stern that Robert was her "first love" and admitted she thought about walking down the aisle with him at one time.
"Was there a point you would've gotten married?" he asked the actress. "Do you think?"
"I don't know," Kristen replied. "I wanted to...yeah, no, I've never been in." When Howard pushed her by saying, "If he proposed, you would've gotten married," she responded, "I'm not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person."
Robert was later engaged to FKA Twigs, but they called off the wedding before saying, "I do."