Disgraced Legal Scion Alex Murdaugh Tried To Throw Investigators Off By Falsely Linking Murders To Fatal 2019 Boat Crash, Prosecutors Claim
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh was allegedly trying to mislead investigators by initially claiming the murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were linked to the fatal 2019 boat crash that Paul was facing charges for, according to a bombshell filing submitted by prosecutors.
As we previously reported, Paul was allegedly driving the boat drunk when he struck a bridge pylon in South Carolina.
RadarOnline.com has learned it is believed that Murdaugh strategically mentioned the boat crash that resulted in injuries and claimed the life of a 19-year-old passenger, Mallory Beach, leading to a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs, who owned the boat.
Family members of all six teens on board the boat and the survivors provided DNA samples, according to Daily Mail, and were eliminated from police inquiries shortly after the murders.
A criminal trial is set for next month, during which Murdaugh will face murder charges.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that state prosecutors claimed Murdaugh is the "only person with a true motive to kill his wife and son."
They believe he shot his family members in an effort to buy time and shift focus away from the schemes he was doing in order to avoid financial ruin.
Prosecutors said Murdaugh's past indiscretions were catching up with him, describing the former South Carolina attorney as an allegedly "crooked lawyer and drug user who borrowed and stole wherever he could to stay afloat and one step ahead of detection."
They claim that he was facing imminent "legal, financial and personal ruin."
Paul and Maggie were tragically found shot to death in June 2021.
Murdaugh called 911 shortly after 10 PM to reveal he found their bodies near the family's dog kennels on their hunting lodge estate in rural Colleton County.
He has pleaded not guilty.
RadarOnline.com confirmed the disgraced legal scion has since been indicted by the South Carolina State Grand Jury on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax.
A new press release stated that Murdaugh allegedly failed to report more than $6.9 million of income between 2011 and 2019 that he "earned through illegal acts."
"The evidence will show Murdaugh accrued substantial debts over a period of years and to uncover those debts began engaging in illicit financial crimes," prosecutors wrote in a motion filed. "The evidence will further show these financial crimes were about to come to light at the time of the killings, more specifically on the date of the killings."