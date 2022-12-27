Disgraced Legal Scion Alex Murdaugh Tried To Throw Investigators Off By Falsely Linking Murders To Fatal 2019 Boat Crash, Prosecutors Claim

Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh was allegedly trying to mislead investigators by initially claiming the murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were linked to the fatal 2019 boat crash that Paul was facing charges for, according to a bombshell filing submitted by prosecutors.

As we previously reported, Paul was allegedly driving the boat drunk when he struck a bridge pylon in South Carolina.

RadarOnline.com has learned it is believed that Murdaugh strategically mentioned the boat crash that resulted in injuries and claimed the life of a 19-year-old passenger, Mallory Beach, leading to a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs, who owned the boat.