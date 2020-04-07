Who has Kristen Stewart dated? The L.A. native shed the Twilight stigma to become a powerful leading lady, and over the years she has had her share of romantic rendezvous along the way. The Charlie’s Angels star has bewitched male and female alike — breaking hearts all the same, whether it’s a Victoria’s Secret Angel or a teen heartthrob.

Apart from her widely-publicized history with the next Batman, who else has K. Stew dated? As one of the most highly sought-after actresses in Hollywood, any new action is bound to garner some attention. Even still, there have been a couple of dates that may have flown under the radar.

See if you can ID the Twilight star’s former flames.