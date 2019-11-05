Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wedding Bells! Kristen Stewart Tells Howard Stern She’s Ready To Propose To New Girlfriend Dylan Meyer ‘I want to make movies & kids with this girl,’ actress gushes in shocking interview.

Serial daterKristen Stewart is about to settle down and propose to her new girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, after just two months together!

The notoriously private Charlie’s Angels star, who also romanced model Stella Maxwell and stylist Sara Dinkin this year, spilled the beans to Howard Stern in a shocking new interview.

After the actress, 29, confessed she’s in love, she said she will “absolutely” propose in the near future.

“I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she explained to Stern, adding she has an idea of how she will pop the question.

“I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do.”

She said she met her girlfriend six years ago on a movie set, but dropped the L-word just two weeks into dating.

“But the first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar…I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other like two weeks in, and it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off.”

“The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late, and we were at some s***ty bar…I was just like ‘Oh my God, I’m so f**king in love with you.’ It wasn’t like a thing, it was also so obvious. It just is.”

Though she never said Meyer’s name outright, she called her lady a “brilliant screenwriter.”

Meyer, 32, has worked as a writer on TV show Miss 2059 and Netflix film XOXO.

“I want to make movies and kids with this girl,” Stewart gushed. “I can’t believe I’m so lucky. I literally drew her in a dream, and now she exists.”

Stewart and Meyer were first spotted together on August 15 in New York City, kissing on a stoop.

Just one month prior, she was caught on a romantic getaway with Maxwell on the Amalfi Coast.

In April, she couldn’t keep her hands off then-girlfriend Dinkin at Coachella.