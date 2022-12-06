Gisele Bündchen At The Happiest Place On Earth With Daughter After Finalizing Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a huge smile on her face at the happiest place on earth, clearly embracing life post-divorce from Tom Brady. Gisele took her daughter, Vivian, to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to celebrate her 10th birthday over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gisele and Tom officially marked the end of their 13-year marriage in October — and she wasted no time enjoying the start of her new chapter as a single woman.
Gisele took her daughter and her pals to Disney World for an early present on Sunday.
In a photo that featured 10 pairs of shoes lined up against a wall, Gisele captioned the story, "Let's do this," ahead of the fun day to her Instagram.
In another snap from the Disney outing, Gisele posted a photo of the group holding hands with the caption, "Birthday celebration @waltdisneyworld."
The supermodel continued to share snippets of their Disney day with an action shot of her before The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride.
Wearing a chic but casual all-black look, Gisele struck a pose with other moms before the thrill ride. The Brazilian bombshell beamed in the photo, a noticeable mood change after divorcing the NFL quarterback.
Since finalizing their divorce, Gisele made several moves to keep her family close together, including the purchase of a multimillion-dollar home nearby Tom's Florida residence.
After Gisele was spotted with the jiu-jitsu teacher, Joaquim Valente, in Costa Rica — where Tom's children were also present — rumors swirled that a new romance was on her horizon.
The allegations struck an apparent nerve with the Tampa Bay quarterback, who scrubbed his social media clean of his supermodel ex-wife.
Moreover, Tom's friends then questioned Gisele's motive for ending her marriage. However, a source close to Gisele said the supermodel and jiu-jitsu instructor were just friends.
All seems to be well between the exes now as Gisele showed Tom support by dropping a love heart emoji on his social media tribute to Vivian on her birthday Monday.