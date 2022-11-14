Tom Brady’s Friends Question Timing Of Gisele Bündchen’s New Relationship With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
Tom Brady’s inner circle has questions for Gisele Bündchen after she was spotted on a cozy date with a famed jiu-jitsu instructor named Joaquim Valente, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Gisele was spotted hanging out with Joaquim in Costa Rica. The two were seen walking the streets after dinner while her two children — who she shares with Tom Brady — accompanied.
Gisele and Joaquim looked incredibly close during the outing. The two previously worked together during a shoot for Dust Magazine in 2021.
Months later, the model wrote a note on Instagram praising the instructor for helping her learn jiu-jitsu. She credited Valente for being an “awesome teacher.”
“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Gisele wrote. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.”
She added, “I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!” The post caught Tom’s eye who jokingly replied, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”
A source close to the model admitted the two have known each other for over a year but denied there was anything romantic going on. The insider said Joaquim’s brother was also present at the dinner date.
However, friends of Tom are questioning the timing of it all. One source asked why Joaquim — who lives in Miami — was in Costa Rica with Gisele.
Another source told TMZ, “t always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. He walked away with the $17 million plot of land where he’s building a mega-mansion and she was awarded 2 properties in Miami along with the home they shared in Costa Rica.
One of Gisele’s properties in Miami can be seen from Tom’s backyard. The couple agreed to share joint custody of their kids and will allow them to stay with whomever they want.
The duo signed a “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement that kept the split relatively simple.