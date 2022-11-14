Tom Brady’s Friends Question Timing Of Gisele Bündchen’s New Relationship With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Tom Brady’s inner circle has questions for Gisele Bündchen after she was spotted on a cozy date with a famed jiu-jitsu instructor named Joaquim Valente, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Gisele was spotted hanging out with Joaquim in Costa Rica. The two were seen walking the streets after dinner while her two children — who she shares with Tom Brady — accompanied.