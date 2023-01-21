Lisa Marie Presley's Family Will Not Fight Michael Lockwood For Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins
Lisa Marie Presley's family members will not be fighting her estranged ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, for custody of their 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.
Although there had been rumors that Presley's ex Danny Keough might be interested in raising the girls, under California law, he has no legal standing to file.
Lockwood, who previously had 40% custody to Presley's 60%, is expected to have the girls full time in the wake of their mother's sudden passing, with sources spilling the twins have voiced that they would both prefer to live with him.
The only reason that the courts would award another family member custody would be if he was found to be an unfit parent.
The twins are also expected to maintain a relationship with Presley's family, including their half-sister, Riley Keough, and their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, who has been regularly spending time with them since their mother's death.
As Radar reported, the 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her California home. Soon after her arrival at the hospital, she was put into a medically induced coma and declared brain dead by doctors. Later that night, it was confirmed that the daughter of Elvis Presley had passed away after suffering a second cardiac arrest.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother said in a statement at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
Her official cause of death is still pending as the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office awaits toxicology results.
Lockwood took full physical custody of the twins following her death. It is still unclear if the single father, who had been receiving $6,000 per month prior to Presley's passing, will go after her estate for future child support payments.
TMZ was first to report that Presley's family will not fight Lockwood for custody of the twins.