Lisa Marie Presley's Family Will Not Fight Michael Lockwood For Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins

As Radar reported, the 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her California home. Soon after her arrival at the hospital, she was put into a medically induced coma and declared brain dead by doctors. Later that night, it was confirmed that the daughter of Elvis Presley had passed away after suffering a second cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother said in a statement at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."

Her official cause of death is still pending as the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office awaits toxicology results.