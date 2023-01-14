Lisa Marie Child Support Battle May Continue — This Time in Probate Court

Since the brutal brawl over Lisa Marie Presley's child custody payments is officially over – a new potential battle could erupt if ex-husband Michael Lockwood goes after her estate in Probate Court, legal experts exclusively tell RadarOnline.com.

Lisa Marie, who suddenly died Thursday at age 54, was embroiled in a ferocious legal duel with Lockwood’s petition for an increase in monthly child custody payments.

With her death, the case in Los Angeles Superior Court is now officially over — along with the monthly child custody payments of $6,000, experts say.