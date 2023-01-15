Lisa Marie Presley's Cause Of Death Delayed As Medical Personnel Await Toxicology Results
Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death is still unknown as health officials await toxicology results that may confirm what led to the 54-year-old's sudden cardiac arrest last Thursday.
Sources revealed the autopsy was completed on Saturday, January 14. However, it is unclear how long it will take for the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office to receive the results.
On Thursday, January 12, Presley was taken to the hospital after a housekeeper found her unresponsive in her Calabasas home. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, administered CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.
Sadly, doctors declared her brain dead and put her on life support soon after she was admitted to the hospital. Once the severity of her condition was confirmed to her family, they signed a "do-not-resuscitate" order, and later that night, Presley suffered another cardiac arrest and passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, 77-year-old Priscilla Presley said in a statement at the time."She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.
"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
Presley left behind three surviving children — 33-year-old Riley Keough, and 13-year-old twins Harper and Finley, who she shared with her estranged ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
Presley's 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, died from a self-inflicted gunshot in 2020.
As Radar previously reported, Presley's minor children are now living full time with their father. The former couple had once been locked in a years-long heated custody and child support battle. Despite the legal agreement dying with Presley, a law expert spilled Lockwood could still go after her estate for child support.
"In terms of custody, he now has a presumptive 100 percent custody of the kids," renowned LA lawyer David J. Glass told Radar. "In some cases, if she has a sizable estate that is still generating income, interests, residuals, royalties, or those things he could bring a case in Probate Court to have the child support paid from her continuing income."
TMZ was first to report that the L.A. County Coroner's Office are cfurrently waiting for toxicology results.