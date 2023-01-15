Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Deny Ex's Request To Give His Estranged 4-Year-Old Daughter His Last Name

Although Biden has been estranged from the little girl since she was born, Roberts stated in the filing that his "neglect" can be "rectified" with the name change "so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family."

This comes amid the duo's ongoing child support battle. Earlier this year, Brent Langdon, one of Biden's lawyers, suggested that his pricey child support payments be recalculated "to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances" according to Arkansas law — where Roberts is raising their daughter.

In response, Roberts' attorney, Clint Lancaster, stated that they would be looking "more deeply into Hunter's finances."