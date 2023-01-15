Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Deny Ex's Request To Give His Estranged 4-Year-Old Daughter His Last Name
Hunter Biden has asked the court to reject his ex's petition for their 4-year-old daughter, Navy, to take on his famous surname.
The First Son filed the request on Friday, January 6 — several weeks after the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, turned in the paperwork for her name change — arguing that having his name would make it impossible for her to live a "peaceful existence."
Biden's lawyers also put forth that the child should be able to make the decision for herself when "the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height."
However, Roberts claimed that having the son of President Joe Biden's surname would help her daughter throughout her life because the moniker is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."
Although Biden has been estranged from the little girl since she was born, Roberts stated in the filing that his "neglect" can be "rectified" with the name change "so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family."
This comes amid the duo's ongoing child support battle. Earlier this year, Brent Langdon, one of Biden's lawyers, suggested that his pricey child support payments be recalculated "to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances" according to Arkansas law — where Roberts is raising their daughter.
In response, Roberts' attorney, Clint Lancaster, stated that they would be looking "more deeply into Hunter's finances."
The following month, Radar also learned that the 52-year-old reported "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."
Navy is Biden's fourth child and was conceived while the embattled painter was still in a relationship with his late brother's widow, Hallie Biden. He initially denied ever having intimate relations with Roberts, but a DNA test later confirmed that he was the little girl's father.
Other than his daughter with Roberts, he also has kids Beau Jr., Maisy, Finnegan and Naomi Biden.