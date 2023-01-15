Greg Gutfeld Declares Geena Davis Is An 'Idiot' After Actress Slams Bill Murray For Alleged 'Inappropriate' Behavior
Political satirist and Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld slammed Geena Davis for her recent criticism of Bill Murray after the Beetlejuice actress accused him of screaming at her on set and pressuring her into doing something "inappropriate."
During a recent appearance on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast, Davis recalled an unsettling moment while shooting the 1990 movie Quick Change with the Ghostbusters star. She claimed they had been about to film a scene centered around a busy intersection, but that there had been some confusion on whether or not she was supposed to be on set.
When she didn't show up, Murray — clad in a clown costume — allegedly burst into her trailer with "rage coming out of his eyeballs" and swore at her for the mistake until she was "literally shaking."
"He screamed in my ear, ‘Move! Move faster! Move it!’" she explained. "And we’re getting to this intersection where there’s hundreds of people watching this."
However, the Gutfeld! host had zero sympathy for Davis' emotional confession, branding her an "idiot" for the mix-up and defending Murray's frustration over the situation.
"People have to understand there's no reason to take your time in television," he said. "There's no reason ... he was in a clown costume ... he's in the middle of the street and she's sitting in her fr---in' trailer. Of course he's going to be p---ed."
As Radar previously reported, Davis also accused the Lost in Translation star of once pressuring her into allowing him to use a personal massager on her. Although she stated that she was uncomfortable with the idea and said "no" repeatedly, she claimed he kept asking her to let him show her what it felt like until she finally relented.
"I perched on the corner of the bed and let him do it, and he did it for like one second, and then didn't ask how I liked it or anything," she revealed on the podcast, as well as in her new memoir, Dying of Politeness. "So I realized it was just to see if he could force me to do something inappropriate."