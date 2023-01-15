Greg Gutfeld Declares Geena Davis Is An 'Idiot' After Actress Slams Bill Murray For Alleged 'Inappropriate' Behavior

During a recent appearance on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast, Davis recalled an unsettling moment while shooting the 1990 movie Quick Change with the Ghostbusters star. She claimed they had been about to film a scene centered around a busy intersection, but that there had been some confusion on whether or not she was supposed to be on set.

When she didn't show up, Murray — clad in a clown costume — allegedly burst into her trailer with "rage coming out of his eyeballs" and swore at her for the mistake until she was "literally shaking."

"He screamed in my ear, ‘Move! Move faster! Move it!’" she explained. "And we’re getting to this intersection where there’s hundreds of people watching this."