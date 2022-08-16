Inside Hunter Biden's Daughter Naomi's Carefree Bridal Shower As Investigation Into Embattled First Son Heats Up
Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi looked happier than ever while celebrating her bridal shower as the federal investigation into her scandal-plagued father heats up, Radar has learned.
The 28-year-old was beaming with pride as she showed off the flowers in her hair weeks before she and her fiancé, Peter Neal, say their I do's at the White House.
"Lucky to love and be loved by these ladies," Naomi captioned a series of snaps, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her tasty treats and colorful décor from the soirée as well as a bucket full of wine bottles for guests to drink as they rang in the occasion.
Naomi's mother, Kathleen Buhle, was also tagged in the portraits as well as her maternal grandmother, Roberta Buhle.
The shindig took place after the pair visited Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Neal was raised.
He popped the question to Naomi in his hometown last September, surprising her with a stunning diamond that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring.
"114 days till we do," the bride-to-be gushed on July 28, alongside a photo overlooking the South Lawn where they will exchange their vows to become husband and wife.
They are set to wed in November 2022.
Just last week, Hunter was spotted vacationing with his family in South Carolina as questions regarding his foreign business dealings and tax practices remain unanswered.
In late July, RadarOnline.com confirmed the federal investigation into Hunter was nearing a critical juncture as investigators weighed possible charges against him.
Officials are considering various tax violations and possible foreign lobbying violations, according to multiple reports.
Furthermore, the Justice Department is also deciding whether or not to hit Hunter with a false statement charge in connection to his illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018.
More recently, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen, in SC's Kiawah Island on Wednesday for a nearly one-week summer vacation.
Since then, Jill has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to isolate.
She is said to be experiencing "mild symptoms" and has started Paxlovid treatment.