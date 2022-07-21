President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Being In Contact With John Kerry & Elizabeth Warren

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she continued. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”