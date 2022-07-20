Your tip
WH Press Office Speaks Out After President Biden Says He 'Has' Cancer

Jul. 20 2022, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

President Biden nonchalantly said that he "has" cancer during a speech about global warming on Wednesday, leading a White House official to clarify his remark.

Earlier today, #46 took the podium in Massachusetts to discuss executive actions on how to tackle the climate crisis and seize the opportunity of a clean energy future.

Before the gaffe, Radar has learned that Biden, 79, was describing emissions from oil refineries near the Claymont, Delaware, home he grew up in.

"That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Biden said.

After concerns over what appeared to be a revelation, White House spokesman Andrew Bates referred The New York Post to a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler today, highlighting that Biden was cleared before he took office.

The tweet stated, "Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he had non-melanoma skin cancers removed."

RadarOnline.com reviewed the report, which attributed his skin cancer to time in the sun.

"There were no signs of ulcers, cancer or any other serious condition," Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, specifically wrote in a 2021 memorandum.

"It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth," O'Connor continued in the health report. "He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins."

Several small areas of actinic change were treated with liquid nitrogen cryotherapy, but the report clearly stated there are "no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time."

Plus, no biopsies were required after a total body skin exam was performed.

Biden's speech in Somerset today was to reiterate that climate change is a clear and present danger to the United States.

He shared his plans for a solution since Congress "is not acting on this emergency," per a White House tweet. "In the coming weeks, @POTUS will announce additional executive actions to combat this emergency."

