Second Cardiac Arrest Killed Brain Dead Lisa Marie Presley After Family Signed DNR: Report
Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after suffering cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. The daughter of Elvis Presley died later that day due to a second cardiac arrest event that occurred while she was in a medically induced coma.
Doctors had pronounced the 54-year-old brain dead and put her on life support soon after she was admitted. It's also been confirmed her family signed a "do-not-resuscitate" order once the severity of her condition had been established.
As Radar previously reported, Presley was found unresponsive in her Southern California home by a housekeeper on Thursday. 911 was called and her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been there at the time, administered CPR until an emergency medical team arrived and took over.
Despite hoping for the best and promises from her mother, Priscilla, that she was "receiving the best care," the 77-year-old announced later that night that her daughter had tragically passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement at the time.
"She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known," she continued. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
This comes days after Radar learned Presley had sparked concerns after slurring her words and appearing "unsteady" on her feet at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, only two days prior to her sudden passing.
During an interview with Billy Bush, the mother-of-four even turned to one of her friends, 80-year-old Jerry Schilling, and told him that she was going to "grab onto his arm" for support.
Presley left behind three children — 33-year-old Riley Keough, who she shared with Danny, and 13-year-old twins Harper and Finley, who she had with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
Presley's 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.
TMZ was first to report the DNR and Presley's second cardiac arrest.