Second Cardiac Arrest Killed Brain Dead Lisa Marie Presley After Family Signed DNR: Report

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after suffering cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. The daughter of Elvis Presley died later that day due to a second cardiac arrest event that occurred while she was in a medically induced coma.

Doctors had pronounced the 54-year-old brain dead and put her on life support soon after she was admitted. It's also been confirmed her family signed a "do-not-resuscitate" order once the severity of her condition had been established.