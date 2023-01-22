Riley Keough Reveals She Privately Welcomed Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

As Radar previously reported, the memorial began with a beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir. Other performances included November Rain by Axl Rose of Guns 'N Roses and To Sheila by Smashing Pumpkins bandmember Billy Corgan. Alanis Morissette and The Blackwood Brothers Quartet were also among musical guests listed in the program.

Later in the service, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla, read an emotional poem written by one of her granddaughters, but did not specify if it had been penned by Riley or one of the twins.

"She knew it was close to the end, survivors guilt some would say," one line of the poem read. "But a broken heart was the doing of her death."