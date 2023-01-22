Riley Keough Reveals She Privately Welcomed Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough is a mom! The Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed she had secretly given birth to a baby girl in a heartfelt letter that was read at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial service on Sunday, January 22.
The grieving 33-year-old sat in the front row as her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read the letter to the crowd on her behalf.
In the message titled "A Letter to My Mama," Riley thanked her late mother for showing her that "love is the only thing that matters in this life" before noting that she hopes she is able love her own "daughter" the way Lisa Marie loved her and her siblings.
The 54-year-old shared Riley and late son Benjamin with Danny Keough, as well as 14-year-old twin girls, Harper and Finley, with her estranged ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.
"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," the note continued. "I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."
Neither Ben nor Riley shared their daughter's name or further details on when she had been born, but a rep later confirmed to People that the couple welcomed their first child sometime in 2022.
As Radar previously reported, the memorial began with a beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir. Other performances included November Rain by Axl Rose of Guns 'N Roses and To Sheila by Smashing Pumpkins bandmember Billy Corgan. Alanis Morissette and The Blackwood Brothers Quartet were also among musical guests listed in the program.
Later in the service, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla, read an emotional poem written by one of her granddaughters, but did not specify if it had been penned by Riley or one of the twins.
"She knew it was close to the end, survivors guilt some would say," one line of the poem read. "But a broken heart was the doing of her death."
Lisa Marie is set to be buried at Graceland in a plot near her father, Elvis Presley.