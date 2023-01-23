'She Wanted People To Understand Her Pain’: Lisa Marie Presley Confessed All In The Days Leading Up To her Tragic Sudden Death, Sources Claim

Lisa Marie Presley knew the end was coming in the months before her death and made it her mission to release all her secrets before she passed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie had been attempting to keep her life together since her 27-year-old son Benjamin’s death by suicide in July 2020.

“That was the nail in the coffin for her,” said a source who added that Lisa Marie attempted to hang on for her other kids (Riley Keough, 33, and her twins Harper and Finley, 14), she knew the end was near. As if she sensed what was coming, she had been opening up about everything from her finances to her marriages and drug use, said a source. “Toward the end of her life Lisa Marie didn’t want any more secrets,” said the source. “She wanted people to understand her pain.”

Lisa Marie had already used writing as a way to work through her issues. “She found solace in writing things down,” said a source. “Through these confessionals, she was able to confront the past and understand thing in a clearer light.” She addressed her past drug use — which started when she was a teenager — and the demons that drove her to addiction, most recently after she was prescribed opioids following the births of Finley and Harper, in 2008.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie was writing a tell-all book at the time of her death. She was set to expose secrets of her father Elvis and her ex-husband Michael Jackson. “Lisa Marie admitted to abusing her body very badly with cocaine, opiates and alcohol,” said a source. “It clearly took a toll on her health later in life.”

It was cathartic for her to revisit some painful memories, even her son’s suicide death. “After Benjamin took his own life, it was very hard for her to get up every day,” said a source. “Lisa Marie died of a broken heart, there’s no doubt about it.” The source said she became reclusive after he died. “She wouldn’t leave the house for days except to run the girls to school. She would’ve laid in bed all day if it weren’t for Harper and Finley. She had to be there for them.”

In her final days, Lisa Marie opened up about her love life, which was filled with ups and downs. She remained close with her ex-husband Danny Keough — they lived together and he attempted CPR on her when she was found unresponsive at her LA home earlier this month. Lisa Marie was often forced to defend her two-year marriage to Michael, insisting it was real and they had been intimate. Further, a source said Lisa Marie shared new details about how her father’s death affected her. “Imagine how awful it was for a 9-year-old girl to find her loving and adoring father dead on the bathroom floor,” said a source.

“She didn’t want to be an enigma when she died,” said the insider. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland over the weekend. She was buried next to her father and Benjamin.