Moneybags Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Visit Their Renovated 'Billionaire Bunker' Before Returning To Luxury $47k Per Month Condo
Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner might be on the rocks, but their bank accounts are solid! The duo, who are rumored to have hit turbulence in their 13-year marriage, were spotted bouncing around their not one, but two million-dollar properties over the weekend.
Ivanka and Jared have been spending lots of time apart, but renovations are still going full-steam ahead on the pair's $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivanka and Jared kept it casual while checking out the waterfront mansion they will soon call home with their three children — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.
The construction has already cost the couple a pretty penny since they bought the Indian Creek Island property in 2021 while the rest of the world continued to suffer from the pandemic fallout.
But money isn't an issue for the former first daughter and her successful investor husband.
Ivanka's family is currently set up at one of the most expensive condominiums in Miami-Dade County. With luxury amenities like a private pool and roof-top tennis court, the wealthy duo isn't suffering — but they are shelling out a ton for their temporary living.
Rent at the sprawling building nestled between Miami Beach and Bal Harbor has an average rental price of $47,000 a month.
As RadarOnline.com has pointed out, Ivanka has been running around town without her wedding ring, adding even more speculation there's trouble in paradise.
Their alleged issues began while they served as senior advisors in Donald Trump's administration, and worsened with the ex-President's 2024 aspirations.
After Jared reportedly gave her an ultimatum — their relationship or the campaign trail — Ivanka vowed to step away from politics despite her dad's pleas to help with his possible second-term run.
“It’s all falling apart,” an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively last month. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”
According to the source, "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children.
“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
Ivanka was a no-show at her father's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, allegedly to prove she chose her marriage over her controversial daddy.
Despite the relationship rumors, it looks like they are still committed to making the big move as a family.