Ex-Trump White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway BLASTS Joe Biden Over Mishandling Of Classified Documents
Former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway targeted Joe Biden over the president’s “reckless” mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While sitting for an interview with Fox News' The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton on Tuesday, Conway let loose over what she believes is Biden's “culpability” for the recent scandal involving his apparent mishandling of sensitive and classified documents.
The documents, which have been recovered from President Biden's possession in various locations – including his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. – have seemingly raised enough concern that Conway felt the need to speak out regarding the matter.
"We know that there has been reckless and negligent mishandling of classified documents," Conway charged. "That alone makes [Biden’s team] culpable.”
She continued: “Every time they try to excuse it away, Steve, by saying: 'But it wasn’t that many documents. But the search is over. But this is Biden; he is so grandfatherly and gracious. He’s not Trump, Trump, Trump.' They make it worse because they are actually admitting culpability.”
Conway's remarks on Tuesday echo the sentiments of many Biden detractors – particularly those who believe the former vice president's alleged negligent mishandling of classified material is emblematic of the administration's lack of transparency and accountability.
- Hunter Biden Had Regular Access To President Biden's 'Locked Garage' Where Classified Documents Were Discovered, Photos Reveal
- Justice Department DECLINED To Have FBI Monitor President Biden's Personal Lawyers As They Searched For Additional Classified Docs
- 'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
The former White House counsel specifically called out the Biden team for mocking former President Donald Trump rather than owning up to their mistakes.
"This was supposed to be the adult administration," Conway said. “This guy, the biggest swamp creature of all, swimming around and splashing around the swamp for 50-plus years, is supposed to know how to properly handle classified documents.”
The mishandling of the classified documents, Conway argued, will be a deciding factor in the 2024 election cycle. She urged voters to remember the consequences of President Biden's actions when they go to the ballot box in less than two years’ time.
"People know what they see," she concluded. “And that’s how they are going to vote — not according to what the Democrats say.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Conway is not the only Republican concerned over Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified materials and the subsequent investigation into the matter.
After it was revealed the president’s personal lawyers discovered at least ten classified files in Biden’s Washington D.C. office in November, at least one dozen more confidential documents have been recovered from his personal properties.
GOP House Rep. James Comer, who currently serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has demanded information connected to who had access to the newly discovered classified materials and whether the president’s possession of such materials serves as a national security risk for the safety of the country.
“Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” Comer said in a statement earlier this month.