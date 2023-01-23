Ex-Trump White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway BLASTS Joe Biden Over Mishandling Of Classified Documents

The documents, which have been recovered from President Biden's possession in various locations – including his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. – have seemingly raised enough concern that Conway felt the need to speak out regarding the matter.

"We know that there has been reckless and negligent mishandling of classified documents," Conway charged. "That alone makes [Biden’s team] culpable.”