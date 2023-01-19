Your tip
RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Hunter Biden Had Regular Access To President Biden's 'Locked Garage' Where Classified Documents Were Discovered, Photos Reveal

Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 19 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Newly surfaced photos show evidence Hunter Biden had regular access to the same place where President Joe Biden kept classified documents from his time as vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come days after the White House confirmed classified material was recovered from President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home, a new cache of photos has surfaced indicating Hunter had access to the “locked garage” where the material was discovered.

Source: Mega

The photos, dated July 2017 and allegedly found on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop, show the first son driving the president’s beloved Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible – the same vehicle usually stored in Biden’s Wilmington garage.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, which obtained and verified the two photos as authentic, Hunter is pictured posing in his father’s Corvette alongside his niece, Natalie Biden, and another unidentified female outside the president’s personal residence.

The revelation that Hunter had regular access to the president’s “locked garage” comes just days after Biden admitted to White House reporters that classified material was found in that location.

“Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” asked Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during the tense press conference.

Source: Mega
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” the president curtly responded.

“So it was in a locked garage?” Doocy then asked, to which Biden answered: “Yes, as well as my Corvette.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it is unclear who aside from the president and his 52-year-old son had access to the “locked garage” where classified documents were recovered on January 12 and 14.

GOP House Rep. James Comer, who serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, recently demanded the visitor logs to both the Penn Biden Center where ten classified documents were first discovered on November 2, as well as visitor logs for the president’s residence in Wilmington where the latest classified material was recovered.

Source: Mega

According to the Secret Service which provides security at Biden’s personal residence in Delaware, they do not maintain visitor logs and so there is nothing available to hand over.

“Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” wrote Comer earlier this week.

