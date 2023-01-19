'Epstein Vibes': Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Backlash Over Bizarre Nude Photo In Home
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis removed a post from her Instagram feed after followers called out a disturbing framed photo in the Halloween star's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Curtis, 64, shared the post to show off her "beautiful Pollack chairs," but eagle-eyed social media users bypassed her luxury furniture and fixated on a framed photo that hung on a wall that appeared to feature a naked young girl in a box.
As more users questioned the legendary actress about the artwork, the photo immediately went viral, with one person labeling the bizarre decor as "Epstein Vibes."
Ironically, the Freaky Friday star began the since-deleted caption by calling the photo a "weird post." Little did she expect that users would find the photo perplexing for far different reasons.
"Ok. This is a weird post. But I have Covid, so f--- it," Curtis began the caption of the post that featured a dining room table set. "During one of the SAG nomination panels for @everythingeverywheremovie I told the story of how I ended up with my office furnished with my beautiful Pollack chairs from that movie."
In the image, shared by the New York Post, black and cognac leather chairs were situated around a round wood table. Behind the dining set hung the controversial picture proudly displayed above a buffet cabinet.
In addition to being shared on Instagram, the image was also posted to Curtis' Facebook page, which allowed even more users to view and comment on the artwork.
A plethora of politicians quickly shared their thoughts — and the photo — to their social media accounts.
Illinois politician and former US Congress hopeful Jack Lombardi II claimed that "Hollyweird strikes again" with Curtis' post — and Washington politician Scott Stephenson simply asked, "What the actual f---."
A conservative radio show host, Stew Peters, delivered a more scathing review of Curtis' choice in home decor.
"Why does Jamie Lee Curtis have a picture of a naked child stuffed inside a suitcase on her wall," Peters commented. "Strong Epstein vibes."
The artwork was made by photographer Betsy Schneider, who famously studied under Sally Mann.
In the photograph, Schneider's daughter is featured as the subject.
In a statement Curtis released amid backlash for her original post, the actress claimed that the artwork had been "gifted" to her two decades prior.
"Last week I posted a picture of some chairs that included a photograph on the wall by an artist that was gifted to me 20 years ago," Curtis said in a statement on January 19. "I understand it has disturbed some people. As I have said, I am a truth-tellers here’s the truth."
"It’s a picture of a child, taken by her mother, of her playing in their backyard in a tub of water," the actress continued to clarify the artwork's intention. "Nothing more or less."