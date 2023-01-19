'Epstein Vibes': Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Backlash Over Bizarre Nude Photo In Home

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis removed a post from her Instagram feed after followers called out a disturbing framed photo in the Halloween star's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Curtis, 64, shared the post to show off her "beautiful Pollack chairs," but eagle-eyed social media users bypassed her luxury furniture and fixated on a framed photo that hung on a wall that appeared to feature a naked young girl in a box.

As more users questioned the legendary actress about the artwork, the photo immediately went viral, with one person labeling the bizarre decor as "Epstein Vibes."