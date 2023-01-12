Explosive Lawsuit Accuses JP Morgan Executive Of Having 'Profound Friendship' With Jeffrey Epstein, Being Involved In Global Sex Ring
A former JP Morgan exec is accused of having a "profound friendship" with Jeffrey Epstein after findings in an explosive lawsuit "suggest that he may have been involved" in the billionaire pedophile's sex-trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An amended complaint was submitted in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday by the US Virgin Islands, which had previously sued the bank giant over their ties to Epstein.
The filing came forward with fresh allegations against Jes Staley, 66, who worked at JPMorgan until 2013, having served as head of its investment banking division.
Staley had been running Barclays since late 2015, but he later resigned as chief executive in November 2021 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein.
At the time, it was revealed he was going to contest the outcome of the U.K. probe.
Barclays had also noted a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein's alleged crimes."
The amended complaint suggests otherwise, claiming that "between 2008 and 2012, Staley exchanged approximately 1,200 emails with Epstein from his JP Morgan email account."
During that time, the bank "serviced approximately 55 Epstein-related accounts collectively worth hundreds of millions of dollars," according to the amended complaint.
"They also reveal that Staley corresponded with Epstein while Epstein was incarcerated and visited Epstein's Virgin Islands residence on multiple occasions," the unredacted docs stated.
A spokesperson for Staley declined to comment, but a lawyer had previously said on his behalf that "we wish to make it expressly clear that our client had no involvement in any of the alleged crimes committed by Mr. Epstein."
The latest allegations in USVI's lawsuit come after accusations that JP Morgan had turned "a blind eye" to illegal activities committed by Epstein on his private island, Little St James, which is part of the Caribbean US territory.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was found dead ahead of his trial in a New York jail cell in 2019, where he was held without bail after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner ruled that his death was a suicide by hanging.