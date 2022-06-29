Holy Communion! Pro-Choice Believer Nancy Pelosi Visits Pope Francis With Her Scandal-Ridden Husband Days After She's Told Change Abortion Views Or Else!
Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul met with Pope Francis to receive Communion this week, despite Nancy’s pro-choice stance on abortions, Radar has learned.
The surprising visit also comes in the wake of Paul’s recent charges for DUI resulting in injury that came nearly one month after he was arrested for a drinking and driving incident that took place over Memorial Day weekend.
The 82-year-old House Speaker’s visit to the Vatican took place on Wednesday, and both she and her husband were spotted receiving Communion during a papal Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.
According to two people also receiving Communion during the Mass on Wednesday morning, Pelosi and her husband were seated in the VIP diplomatic section of the Basilica.
Making the visit even more surprising is the fact that the House Speaker’s home archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, recently announced he would no longer let Nancy receive the sacrament due to her support of abortion rights.
Archbishop Cordileone called on Nancy to either retract her support of abortion rights or stop talking about her Catholic faith publicly – although she has yet to do either.
In fact, Nancy spoke publicly about her Catholic faith as recently as Tuesday night while addressing Vatican officials and other Rome-based Americans at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See – a diplomatic mission between the United States and the Roman Catholic Church.
“Faith is an important gift, not everyone has it but it is the path to so many other things,” she told the crowd. She also reportedly received a blessing from Pope Francis before Wednesday morning’s Mass.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paul was hit with two criminal misdemeanors by the Napa County District Attorney's Office last week.
The House Speaker’s husband was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, as well as driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury – both in connection to his May 28 arrest after running a stop sign and striking a passing vehicle.
"Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges,” the D.A.'s office said. “This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries.”
If convicted of the two charges, Paul could face more than five days behind bars, up to five years of probation, and an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle to prevent similar incidents in the future.