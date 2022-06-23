Nancy Pelosi's Husband Charged With DUI Causing Injury, Faces Jail Time As Blood Alcohol Content Is Released Following Arrest

Pelosi's husband was arrested in May on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher after his Porsche crashed into a Jeep. His bail was set for $5,000, and he was released hours later.

The House speaker was not with him at the time of his arrest. She was on the opposite coast preparing to give the commemorative address at Brown University.

Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Killed His 19-Year-Old Brother In Early-Morning Joyride' — 65 Years Before His Drunken Arrest