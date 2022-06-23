Selling Serhant? 'Million Dollar Listing' Star Appears Set To Quit Bravo For His Own Real Estate Reality Show

When asked about his future, a television insider connected to Bravo added: “Ryan is committed to Bravo and Million Dollar Listing New York.”

The real estate genre has become a boon for networks and streamers. On Thursday, Netflix doubled down on Selling Sunset and ordered two more seasons of the dishy series focused on the well-heeled industry in Los Angeles.

Cameras will start rolling on season 6 this summer with 7 now locked in, as a spinoff, Selling the OC, also prepares for its debut.

“A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” the official description for the spinoff teased. “Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?”