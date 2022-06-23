Selling Serhant? 'Million Dollar Listing' Star Appears Set To Quit Bravo For His Own Real Estate Reality Show
Guests at a private event in Manhattan hosted by Ryan Serhant’s new brokerage firm were left wondering about his future on the hit Bravo show — after reality television cameras (and not from Bravo) captured every potential deal and spilled drink!
Rowdy attendees at Serhant House in Soho on June 21 watched as Serhant agents like Jade Shenker Denham — a self-professed “socialite superstar” — traversed the party all with cameras in tow.
One onlooker said: “It is clear the Serhant team is filming a Selling Sunset type show. I didn’t see Ryan at the event, but I wonder if he is going to become the Jason Oppenheim of his own series?”
The spy-witness added: “Jade appeared to be the star of the show. She even asked the crew if they should film a scene they’d recorded where she answered a phone call and was discussing a deal with a client.”
When asked about his future, a television insider connected to Bravo added: “Ryan is committed to Bravo and Million Dollar Listing New York.”
The real estate genre has become a boon for networks and streamers. On Thursday, Netflix doubled down on Selling Sunset and ordered two more seasons of the dishy series focused on the well-heeled industry in Los Angeles.
Cameras will start rolling on season 6 this summer with 7 now locked in, as a spinoff, Selling the OC, also prepares for its debut.
“A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” the official description for the spinoff teased. “Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?”
Earlier this month, Serhant made headlines for expanding his empire — quite literally.
The New York powerhouse real estate broker now has a $100 million listing for a single-family oceanfront property in Miami.
“Ryan is not stepping back from NYC real estate, rather as founder and CEO of his own brokerage he is looking to expand his operation and his company,” Natalie Hernandez, a rep for Serhant, told the New York Post. “This one-of-one trophy exudes Palm Beach elegance amidst Golden Beach’s prized amenities: private beach, tennis courts, clubhouse and its own police force.”