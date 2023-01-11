Pamela Anderson 'Begged' Rocker Ex-Husband Tommy Lee To Reconcile After Divorce, Sources Claim As First Trailer For Her Netflix Doc Drops
Pamela Anderson allegedly pleaded with ex-husband Tommy Lee to give their once red-hot romance another chance following their divorce, insiders close to the Hollywood superstar claimed before the release of her candid Netflix documentary.
There was apparently a time the Baywatch bombshell was hopeful they could put their issues behind them and embark on a bright new chapter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed she poured her heart out and said that she wanted to "grow old together" with him. However, the Mötley Crüe drummer was apparently not keen on reconciling.
The pair first crossed paths in December 1994 and took a vacation to Cancún six weeks later. Only 96 hours into their PDA-filled trip, sparks were flying and they tied the knot.
Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998, weathering a highly publicized sex tape scandal as their relationship grew more serious. They also welcomed two children along the way.
"She said [them getting back together] was for the sake of the kids, but that they could become a 'power couple' again like before," the source alleged, claiming Anderson "kept calling" until accepting that it was truly over.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Anderson for comment.
Years after their split, the former flames did give their relationship a second shot.
"Pamela and the kids have moved in with me," Lee told Rolling Stone in June 2008 before they broke up again in 2010. "It's awesome, man. It's definitely working. You can tell on the kids' faces — they're happy when we're together."
Since their final breakup, both have moved on romantically, with their past relationship gaining fresh attention with the 2022 miniseries Pam & Tommy.
"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," she said in a trailer for her own new Netflix doc titled Pamela, A Love Story, seemingly referencing the miniseries.
"I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress," she added in a voiceover. "I put myself in crazy situations and survived them."
In January of last year, RadarOnline.com learned that Anderson had split from her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, after just over one year of marriage.
As for Lee, he is still married to his current wife, Brittany Furlan, whom he exchanged vows with in February 2019.