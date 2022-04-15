Pam Anderson's Ex Tommy Lee Dines With Actor Sebastian Stan Despite 'Baywatch' Star Not Approving Of Hulu Series

"After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound," the source added. "Pamela deserves a level of respect. She's a human being and a mom. There's a sense of hypocrisy about it. It's her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it's turned into a commodity for public consumption."

What made the tape leaking so upsetting for Anderson was the preach in privacy, the insider claimed, noting she was already adjusting to being hounded by paparazzi as a breakout star of Baywatch.

"If you go back to her Playboy [cover], she always had the perspective that that was her conscious choice," the source explained. "But somebody taking her personal home movie, that was not her choice. When someone steals your home movie, that is criminal and that's a violation."