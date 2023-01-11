WWE Shakeup: Stephanie McMahon RESIGNS As Co-CEO Days After Scandal-Plagued Daddy Vince Announced His Return
WWE's Stephanie McMahon has stepped down as co-CEO of the organization. Her decision to resign comes just days after her father, Vince McMahon, announced his plans to return to the WWE after retiring on the heels of a "hush money" scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stephanie, 46, had been balancing the co-CEO title alongside Nick Khan and dropped the bombshell about her resignation on social media Tuesday evening, marking a massive leadership shakeup within the organization.
“With Nick’s leadership and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque as chief content officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders,” she said in a statement.
“I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan," Stephanie continued. “I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.”
Khan will now serve as the sole CEO of the WWE. Stephanie's decision comes at an interesting time, as Vince appointed himself as an executive chairman on the board days ago after retiring amid a headline-grabbing scandal last year.
Stephanie and Khan took her father's place as co-CEOs following his abrupt exit.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Vince exercised his strong arm when he fired three of the WWE’s board members, adding both himself and two ex-executives to the board last week. This came after the board unanimously fired off a letter, informing the former WWE boss that it would be a mistake for him to return.
After Vince's decision, two other board members resigned.
Vince announced his retirement in July after the board launched an investigation into allegations he paid more than $12 million to keep sexual relationships with female employees quiet.
Stephanie expressed her excitement and dedication to WWE when she was given the position of co-CEO, which lasted less than one year.