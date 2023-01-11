WWE Shakeup: Stephanie McMahon RESIGNS As Co-CEO Days After Scandal-Plagued Daddy Vince Announced His Return

Stephanie, 46, had been balancing the co-CEO title alongside Nick Khan and dropped the bombshell about her resignation on social media Tuesday evening, marking a massive leadership shakeup within the organization.

“With Nick’s leadership and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque as chief content officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders,” she said in a statement.

“I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan," Stephanie continued. “I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.”