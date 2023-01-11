Christina Ricci’s Ex-Husband James Heerdegen Accuses Actress Of Using Her Fortune In Attempt To Strip Him Of Custody

Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen pleaded for an emergency hearing where he planned to demand joint physical custody of their son — but was shut down by the judge, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Wednesday actress and her ex are back in court fighting over their minor child. The couple had settled their bitter divorce in December. They agreed neither would pay child or spousal support. They agreed to share joint legal and physical custody with Christina having primary physical custody.