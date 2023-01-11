Rapper Tyga Accused Of Owing $1.3 Million After Allegedly Missing Payments On Lamborghini & Bentley

Tyga's woes over his whips never seem to end. The Taste rapper is accused of owing $1.3 million stemming from a lawsuit he blew off that claimed he missed payments on two of his high-end cars, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Choice Motors Credit has demanded Tyga (real name: Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) cough up the money they were awarded as part of a 2016 lawsuit over a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.