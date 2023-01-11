Rapper Tyga Accused Of Owing $1.3 Million After Allegedly Missing Payments On Lamborghini & Bentley
Tyga's woes over his whips never seem to end. The Taste rapper is accused of owing $1.3 million stemming from a lawsuit he blew off that claimed he missed payments on two of his high-end cars, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Choice Motors Credit has demanded Tyga (real name: Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) cough up the money they were awarded as part of a 2016 lawsuit over a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.
The company was awarded a default judgment and are ready to collect.
Not only has he been required to cover those initial costs, but they have also asked for the interest incurred on the luxury vehicles to be paid in full.
In the original lawsuit, Tyga was ordered to pay $390k on the Lambo and another $91k on the Bentley. However, the amount has swelled with interest over the years. The company now wants a total of $1.3 million from Tyga.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Tyga for comment.
In late 2021, RadarOnline.com reported on how the lyricist was put on a payment plan after his Ferrari and Rolls Royce were repossessed.
The original (and separate) lawsuit filed by Midway Rent a Car, Inc. said the rapper made several monthly payments before they came to a swift end. At the time, Tyga owed $267k on the Ferrari and $174k on the Rolls.
The two cars were sold off, but the company demanded he pay the difference on both.
Midway demanded $43k for the Ferrari and another $84k on the Rolls for a grand total of $127k. The case was settled in December 2019 after Tyga agreed to a payment plan.
"The matter remains settled and Defendant is timely on his obligations or has asked and been provided accommodation due to financial hardship by deferring several monthly payments under the settlement agreement," according to the legal docs.
As we previously reported, Midway asked the court to give Tyga another 12 months or longer to pay it off.