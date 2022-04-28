Tyga's Former Business Partner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Fraud

The lawsuit also alleged that Tyga has “a lengthy history of failing to make payments owed while at the same time financing a very lavish lifestyle” and that the rapper also “controlled, dominated, managed and operated Tyga Music, LLC” which was, in itself, a breach of their previously agreed upon contract.

As Radar reported, the new lawsuit against Tyga came just weeks after the rapper found out he would not be hit with any criminal charges in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident between him and his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.

Although the rapper was not charged with any offenses over the alleged incident, the court demanded that he must stay out of trouble for the rest of the year because, if he does not, formal charges could be brought against him and he could ultimately end up facing up to 12 months behind bars.