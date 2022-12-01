LeBron James DRAGS Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Questions Why Anti-Integration Scandal Was Ignored By Public
NBA star LeBron James questioned reporters on why a scandal involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was ignored by the public during a post-game press conference, RadarOnline.com has learned.
LeBron, 37, made the comment after being asked once again his thoughts on fellow NBA star Kyrie Irving's antisemitic tweets. The Ohio native flipped the script and asked the reporters a question about "the Jerry Jones photo."
After his 128-108 Lakers win against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 30, James spoke bluntly to interviewers on their line of questioning.
"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave," LeBron said. "I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo."
"But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that," he continued.
The "Jerry Jones photo" LeBron referenced includes a snap of the Dallas Cowboys owner at an anti-integration protest. The NBA star then asked why Jones' past mistakes are easily forgiven while Irving's recent blunder is being rehashed "every single day."
"I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker," the LA Laker added. "It's asked about every single day."
"But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it's just been buried under, like, ''Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on," LeBron continued. "And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys."
LeBron previously cut ties with rapper Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks and has been intolerant of hate speech.
The photo of Jones that surfaced is a haunting reminder of the landscape of the US not that long ago: a crowd of young and angry white high school students surrounding two Black students as they attempted to integrate Little Rock High School in Arkansas.
Jones can clearly be seen in the center of the photo.
According to Jones, the photo captured a "curious" moment in his life — rather than a more obvious take of supporting segregation.
"I didn't know at the time the monumental event really that was going on," Jones told the press. "I'm sure glad that we're a long way from that. I am. That would remind me [to] just continue to do everything we can to not have those kinds of things happen."
Although claiming that he's come "a long way," the Cowboys owner discouraged his players from kneeling during the national anthem in 2017, which was a peaceful sign of protest against police brutality.
The decision from Jones prompted James to withdraw his allegiance to "America's Team," despite growing up a fan in Akron, Ohio.
"I had to sit out on the Cowboys, man," LeBron said on Jones' not allowing players to protest. "There's just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling. Guys were having freedom of speech and wanting to do it in a very peaceful manner. ... The organization was like, 'If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.' I just didn't think that was appropriate."