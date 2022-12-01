LeBron James DRAGS Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Questions Why Anti-Integration Scandal Was Ignored By Public

"I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker," the LA Laker added. "It's asked about every single day."

"But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it's just been buried under, like, ''Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on," LeBron continued. "And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys."

LeBron previously cut ties with rapper Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks and has been intolerant of hate speech.

The photo of Jones that surfaced is a haunting reminder of the landscape of the US not that long ago: a crowd of young and angry white high school students surrounding two Black students as they attempted to integrate Little Rock High School in Arkansas.

Jones can clearly be seen in the center of the photo.