'I'm Not A Fan...I Don't Like Him': Ex-Prez Donald Trump SLAMS LeBron James During Wild Speech About Women's Basketball

Although Trump revealed he likes Michael Jordan “much better” than James, the former president suggested he would convince the 37-year-old Lakers star to transition into a woman to play on his women’s basketball team.

"I'm not a fan of Lebron James at all… I don't like him,” Trump told the crowd of students, “but I'd say: 'LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever consider, because I'd like to have you on my team. I'd love to have you on our team, LeBron.’”