James Comer Demands Answers From Hunter Biden's Financial Advisor On 'Suspicious' Foreign Business Dealings

"More than 150 transactions from the Bidens' business dealings have been flagged by U.S. banks through filings of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs)," Comer wrote to Edward Prewitt in a bombshell letter obtained by The New York Post.

Alleged text messages indicate that Hunter was well aware and "took steps to avoid detection in his financial dealings."

On behalf of the House Oversight Committee, Comer said the information reviewed showed that Prewitt was advising Hunter on the transactions.