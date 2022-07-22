Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hunter Biden

'No Idea What She Was Getting Into': Hunter Biden's Marriage To Wife Melissa Strained Under Pressure Of Fed Investigation

hunter biden marriage to wife melissa strained on rocks pp
Source: AP / MEGA
By:

Jul. 22 2022, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen's marriage has been put to the test as federal investigators look into his business affairs, Radar has learned.

"They've been instructed to stay out of sight and away from the cameras while the investigation into Hunter continues," a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden marriage to wife melissa strained on rocks
Source: MB / MEGA

No final decision has been made on whether to level charges against President Joe Biden's son, although reports claim the probe has reached a critical juncture. There is speculation he could face possible tax or foreign lobbying violations, per CNN.

"The Secret Service lives in a much larger mansion next door to them and they watch over Hunter like hawks. It is extremely frustrating for both of them," the insider told Page Six.

Hunter and Melissa's marriage is said to be on the rocks as they keep a low profile.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple tied the knot in 2019 just days after the two met. Hunter and Melissa got together after his split from Hallie Biden — his late brother Beau's widow. The unlikely duo got romantically involved following Beau's death from brain cancer in May 2015.

After moving on with Melissa, she and Hunter welcomed their son, Beau, in March 2020.

hunter biden marriage to wife melissa strained on rocks
Source: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

They are now focusing on raising their son as their dynamic remains tense at home.

"He whisked her off her feet," the insider dished. "She thought she was marrying a prince from a great American family and she'd live a charmed life with him."

"But the reality is, he's a train wreck, and life with him is very hard behind closed doors. She had no idea what she was getting into."

This month, Melissa was spotted on a rare outing to Whole Foods before heading over to the 99 High Tide dispensary on Pacific Coast Highway near Nobu.

Her sighting came after RadarOnline.com confirmed that members of the website 4Chan leaked damning videos and photos that were stored on the first son's iPhone, likely putting another added level of strain on the couple.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden marriage to wife melissa strained on rocks
Source: AP / MEGA

A rep for the Secret Service stated, "At this time, we are not in a position to make public comments on potential investigative actions."

"I can assure you the Secret Service along with other federal law enforcement partners are aware of the social media posts and claims referencing Mr. Biden."

The leak comes months after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that photos from Hunter's iCloud showed him holding an illegally-obtained gun.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.