Hunter Biden's Wife Melissa Cohen Hits Up L.A. Weed Shop After Explicit Videos Leak From Disgraced First Son's iCloud

Melissa didn't seem too concerned with the latest hack of Hunter's iCloud. Members of the website 4Chan leaked videos and photos that were stored on the first son's iPhone.

In the material, Hunter can be seen in various states of undress as he parties in seedy hotel rooms with escorts. In one video, he is seen allegedly weighing crack cocaine with a scale.

In one photo, Hunter stands in the shower with two women rubbing his body. Another snap showed him with another unidentified woman while they stared at the bathroom ceiling mirror.