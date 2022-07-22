Video Emerges Showing L.A. County Health Director Maskless At MLB All-Star Game Despite 'High Concern' Covid Category

Even more surprising is the fact that Ferrer did have a mask – seen in the video hanging from her right arm – but she still decided not to wear it despite her recent claims L.A. County is in a “high concern” category for Covid.

“Given the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, and the increased circulation of the more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, it is extra important to take steps that reduce the risk of transmission especially over the long holiday weekend,” Ferrer said in a statement days before the MLB All-Star Game. “This helps us protect ourselves, our families, and our community.”